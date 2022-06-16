Feel the Thunder!
Haines City Parks and Recreation and Miracle Toyota present the 24th Annual Thunder on the Ridge, Haines City’s signature Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave,, Haines City.
This Independence Day extravaganza will include live entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. The Broke Band will take the stage from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and the Paradigm Party Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy food and craft vendors, children’s activities can be found in the kid’s zone and will feature bounce houses, water slides, face painters and more. The Beer Garden (held underneath the large oak tree) will have alcohol available for purchase as well as yard games for attendees to enjoy.
This event is free for all to attend. Attendance is expected to surpass 10,000 people. Following the musical entertainment, enjoy one of Polk County’s largest firework display at 9:15 p.m.
Sponsors for this event are: Jarrett Gordon Ford, SouthState Bank, Webb’s Realty, Pennoni State Farm – Teresa Connell, Duke Energy, Happy’s Marine, Oakridge Funeral Care, Kitto Sheds and Equipment, Cassidy Homes, Mid-Florida Credit Union and Dave’s Power Equipment, LLC. To become a vendor or sponsor of this event email Abigail.hunter@hainescity.com for more information.