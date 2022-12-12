Time management is important when competing in triathlons.
It’s also important in life.
Running enthusiast Karen Tiner, 59, of Davenport is a champion in managing both.
While competing Sunday in the 10th running of the IRONMAN 70.3 Florida in Haines City, Tiner’s bicycle chain suffered mechanical issues while she was at least 20 miles away near Bok Tower in Lake Wales.
“I just stayed out of that gear,” she said. “The second half I was in Granny gear.”
Tiner, who is a member of the Lakeland Land Sharks Club, finished in the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run in seven hours, 24 minutes and 44 seconds.
“My goal was 6:30,” she said.
Despite not reaching her goal, she enjoyed the environment of racing in the less intense back half of the race pack.
“We compared stories,” she explained. “Like, who has it worse. I talked to a guy who had hip and knee replacement nine months ago. There was another woman who was recovering from cancer. My story is that I’m old.”
What Tiner calls old, others call experience. She’s competed in nine of the 10 IRONMAN races in Haines City, as well as two full IRONMAN races (2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run), 11 half IRONMAN races among 48 total triathlons.
“I’ve always been a runner,” she said. “Half marathons are my thing. I have a lot of energy.”
As a financial advisor who is heavily involved in her community, Tiner often juggles every minute of her day like transitioning from the swim portion of a race to the bicycle ride.
“It’s a balancing act,” Tiner said.
She wakes up at 4 a.m. every day and gets after it.
“I don’t know what I would do if I had free time,” she said.
LOCAL FINISHERS
Davenport
Chaz Butterfield, M 30-34 6:34:18
Tony Maresh M 35-39 7:01:33
Haines City
Joshua Udelhofen M 30-34 5:59:55
Robert Woods Men 60-64 7:36:06
Auburndale
Roxanne Youngs F 65-69 9:06:06 Lakeland Land Sharks
Mark Dailey M 55-59 689 Lakeland Land Sharks 7:12:40
Lake Wales
Taccara Grubbs F 40-44 The Slap Tri Team
Powered by Wheel Works 6:14:12
Lakeland
Kayla Christensen F 30-34 6:40:13
Bryant Brantley M 45-49 Lakeland Land Sharks 6:20:04
Jason Moerschbacher M55-59 Lakeland Land Sharks 5:53:47
Patty Schmaedeke F 50-54 6:17:17
Zechariah Brooke M 25-29 5:47.28
Winter Haven
Nelson Nazario M 25-29 7:01:35
Crystal Ruyle F 35-39 6:04:17
Auburndale
Matthew Beeman M 40-44 5:20:32
Janet Davis F 60-64 7:15:22