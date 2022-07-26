On July 18, Miracle Toyota staff presented the city of Davenport for a check for $12,500 in support of the growing city.
“We are partnering with you to help you expand,” according to staff members. “We are here to help and this is for our commitment to you all.”
Staff members cited the car dealership's three C policy of customers, community and charity.
The gym at the newly built Tom Fellows Community Center will now be known as Miracle Toyota Gym.
Murphy Auto Group CEO Michael Murphy, owner of Miracle Toyota in Haines City, was not able to attend, but his staff represented the company.