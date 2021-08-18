During a Davenport City Commission meeting Aug. 3, user fees for the soon-to-be-built Tom Fellows Community Center were discussed.
Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan recommended that user fees for non-city residents be 25 percent higher than what city residents will be charged to use the facility once it opens - possibly by November.
Vice Mayor Brynn Summerlin suggested raising that to 30 percent.
“We need to give our residents an advantage to use this facility,” Summerlin said. “I have a feeling it's going to be rented by a lot of people outside of the city. They need to pay their own way.”
The city of Davenport borrowed around $5 million to build the $7.85 million facility. Once complete, the 42,000-square-foot building will seat 400 in the banquet hall and state-of-the-art kitchen. It will include two gyms, an exercise room, a computer room, an arts and crafts room, a bridal room and a wedding garden.
Residents should wind up paying around $20 per month to use the gym based on city documents. Rates could still be changed.
Callihan said the city asked the Polk County Board of County Commissioners to help pay some of the construction cost.
“The letter they sent back to us says, 'There is no money for you now, there is no money for you in the future' and basically go away,” Callihan said. “Any county residents who complain about non resident rates can complain to the county manager and commissioners. If you want to complain, don't complain to us.”
Summerlin suggested that any non-residents who complain about having to pay 30 percent extra should be given a voluntary annexation agreement and a list of phone numbers to complain to county commissioners.
“There will be a lot of county residents who will want to use that facility,” Summeriln said.
The city used impact fees paid by developers to finance a portion of the building construction. On Aug. 3, the commissioners approved spending around $70,000 in impact fees to increase the number of angled parking spaces along State Street.
The Tom Fellows Community Center will have around 360 parking spots on and along State Street when done.
Welbro Building Corporation, of Orlando, is the contractor and staff from Lakeland’s Furr, Wegman, and Banks were the architects.