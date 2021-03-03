The City of Davenport has a trio of events upcoming.
The city’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 3from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, located at 400 Palm Street in Davenport. Hunts will be age-divided and there will be giveaways.
Grills Gone Wild will be Friday, April 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be on site with bands on stage all day.
Finally, the Bay Street Car Show will take place on April 24 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.