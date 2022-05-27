A tractor-trailer delivery driver, who crashed Thursday into the back of the Publix shopping center in Haines City, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Calvo, of Cape Coral, 51, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest without violence; and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.
According to a Haines City Police Department press release, he was in possession of 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine when the crash occurred at the Publix supermarket at U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City.
Calvo was making a delivery in the back of the shopping center when his truck tore an awning off the building and hit an unoccupied pickup truck, pushing it for about 200 feet.
Haines City Police Department officers said both vehicles were totaled.
Calvo was approached by Officer Alejandro Tejada after the wreck and was asked if he needed any medical assistance. Tejada said Calvo told him that he thought he was being “pranked” by a television show and resisted exiting the 53-foot tractor, the press release stated.
Calvo’s erratic behavior caused a commotion in the shopping center with many employees and customers showing up to see what was happening, police officials said.
After a few minutes, the officer was able to remove Calvo from the truck and asked him what caused his truck to crash. Tejada asked if he had fallen asleep, been drinking or was experiencing a medical emergency.
“I was smoking my meth pipe,” Calvo said, according to the press release.
“We appreciate Mr. Calvo’s honest response to the officer’s question,” said Haines City Deputy Police Chief Loyd Stewart. “But using meth is illegal and could have cost someone their life.”