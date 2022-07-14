Since 2014, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating 11 unsolved fatal hit and run cases.
Our detectives in the Traffic Homicide Unit have not given up on these cases; they would like nothing more than to bring those responsible for killing these 11 victims to justice. These cases remaining unsolved is like an open wound for the victims’ families and friends.
Maybe this article will be read and then tossed aside, but maybe someone will read this article and step forward with one little detail that could help solve one of these cases.
The other benefit to reading this article is a reminder and a warning to anyone considering fleeing the scene of a crash – it’s now a felony charge. Oftentimes when we solve these cases, we determine that drivers who flee would not have been charged with any crime at all, had they remained on-scene and dialed 911. Some drivers who were at-fault might have faced some misdemeanors (such as driving under the influence) but ended up being charged with a felony because they fled.
Here are the victims in the 11 unsolved cases:
- Antonio Smiley, 36. Killed on 1st Street NW near Stroud Road in Lakeland on Dec. 5, 2021.
- Roy Newton, 44. Hit on Carl Floyd Road near Executive Road South in Winter Haven on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. He died from his injuries on Dec. 2nd.
- Unknown adult male. Killed on U.S. Highway 98 North at Marcum Road in Lakeland on Sept. 10, 2021.
- Larry Robinson, 54. Killed on U.S. Highway 98 near Ernest Smith Boulevard in Bartow on June 5, 2020.
- Scott Andrew Matthies, 36. Killed on Interstate 4 near U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport on May 30, 2020.
- Kara Hanvey, 22. Killed on U.S. Highway 92 (near Reynolds Road) in Lakeland on June 16, 2019.
- Ramond Johnson, 59. Killed on Washington Avenue (near M Street), Lake Wales on May 6, 2019.
- Barry Powell, 29. Killed on State Road 60 (near Armour Road), Bartow on November, 26, 2017.
- Leonard Wimberly, 56. Killed on Masterpiece Road in Lake Wales on Oct. 28, 2017.
- Jillian Braddock, 20. Killed on Clubhouse Road in Lakeland on August 9, 2014.
- Hector Chaves, 27. Killed on U.S. Highway 92 (near Payne Street) in Lakeland on Aug. 9, 2014.
A more detailed look at their cases can be found on our website at polksheriff.org in the “unsolved hit-and-run fatalities” section. We’re also featuring each on one our Facebook page on the anniversary date of when the crime occurred @polkcountysheriff. Tips and information can be made to PCSO at 863-298-6200 or anonymously through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
These victims and the people who love them deserve these cases to be solved. Even the smallest bit of information could prove to be huge in solving these investigations.