While thousands of local residents prepared for church, or to prepare to watch a wholesome water ski show on Sunday, June 26, at least one person was vandalizing a Winter Haven nonprofit building where pregnant women can get advice on adoptions and other pregnancy-related options.
One or more vandals spray painted graffiti on the side of the LifeChoice Pregnancy Center building and on their building sign on Central Avenue, across the street from The Mission.
“We responded to a call at the location just after noon (on Sunday),” Winter Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Jamie Brown said. “The building wall and sign had been spray painted with various words and symbols.”
The graffiti appeared to be related to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The vandalism has since been painted over, except for the sign out front.
Around 600 people are served at LifeChoice Pregnancy Center of Winter Haven yearly.
“Our staff and volunteers are here to empower and equip you through educational, tangible and spiritual one-on-one support,” according to their website.
No abortions are performed on site and the agency staff do not refer patients to abortion providers, according to their website.
“We are not an adoption agency,” the website further states. “However, we do make referrals to local adoption agencies and discuss information about the adoption process.”
Rep. Scott Franklin represents parts of Polk County in Washington, D.C. and is a member of the Pro-Life Caucus.
“The attack on LifeChoice Pregnancy Center is just one of many instances of political violence against pro-life organizations since the irresponsible leaking of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision,” Franklin said. “This is precisely why 125 of my colleagues joined me to demand the Department of Justice investigate these attacks as incidences of domestic terrorism. I renew my call on the Department to redouble their efforts and bring these terrorists to justice before any other communities are victimized. I also want to make clear to the perpetrators that our community will not be intimidated by cowards who resort to politically motivated violence.”
Franklin was referring to a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on June 15 which states that 14 similar, church-supported pregnancy centers have been attacked by vandals between May 3 and June 7. The letter asks Garland if these attacks are being considered domestic terrorism and what Garland and his staff are doing to help local law enforcement agencies to prevent similar attacks.
The Supreme Court draft decision about Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was leaked on May 2, 2022. The final decision was published June 24.
“We write to express serious concerns over recent attacks targeting religious organizations and crisis pregnancy centers and request the Department of Justice respond with how its National Security Division plans to investigate these acts of domestic terrorism,” the June 15 letter states.
The June 26 vandalism in Winter Haven is being classified as criminal mischief, not domestic terrorism, according to WHPD.
“We are keeping in touch with PCSO in case additional incidents occur anywhere else in the county,” Brown said.
As a result of redistricting, Franklin could represent Winter Haven if he wins his primary and general elections later this year.
“In the last two months, there have been at least 15 documented terrorist attacks against Pro-Life organizations,” Franklin said. “These attacks included incidents of vandalism, destruction of property, and even firebombing. In addition to these attacks, police recently arrested a California man for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home.”
If anyone has information who could be involved in the June 26 vandalism at LifeChoice Pregnancy Center, call WHPD at 863-401-2256.
"If the tipster would like to remain anonymous, they should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS,” Brown said.