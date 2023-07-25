“Find something that’s intrinsically you and make it your own.”
That was the advice Michelle Lee Bachmeier had for teens July 20 at the journaling event held by the Polk County Library Cooperative and the Davenport Historical Society.
Bachmeier grew up in North Dakota where she was always seen as an unconventional person. She was adventurous and unafraid of pushing the norm, wearing red Converse shoes to church rather than her formal shoes as her brother dared her to. Her dream was to be a dancer on Broadway, however she suffered an injury that kept her from dancing.
When she got injured, she decided to embrace her desire to travel and joined the Air Force. Originally she anticipated spending four years with the Air Force and getting her education. When she left, she had spent 20 years instead.
Her goal in joining the Air Force was to discover herself since she went to a number of different places. While she felt she had discovered herself, she still felt she didn’t belong.
Bachmeier then decided to move onto new things and became a high school English teacher.
She spent a decade teaching, and as she taught she saw the immense pressure students were under. Many struggled with managing test anxiety and schoolwork. Many others struggled with finding out what they want to be when they grow up.
“You’re so young, don’t carry that weight,” Bachmeier said. Seeing her students struggle, she knew she wanted to help them. She also realized that she was still struggling with who she wanted to be, even though she was an adult.
When Covid-19 swept across the globe, Bachmeier quit her job as a teacher and began traveling again. She took the change as an opportunity to meet new people and reconnect with herself. Her journey led her to InnerAct Alliance, an anti-substance use organization that reaches out to teens and kids to encourage them to do healthy things to improve their mental health as well.
While Bachmeier had done a number of different events with InnerAct, her most recent was the aforementioned journaling event. At the event, teens were invited to come and learn about journaling and how it can help improve their well-being, with a focus on answering the question “Who am I?” rather than “What do I want to be when I grow up?”
Participants were all given a free journal, put together by the CrossRoads Stitchers, and a small workbook on journaling. The workbook gave teens an opportunity to practice a grounding technique, as well as space to write down and pick out some words that they felt best described them. They were also given some other free goodies, such as stress toys and pins.
Following a bit of group work, teens were invited to make friendship bracelets and get some small snacks.
Bachmeier closed the event by reminding the teens that they are cared for and will always have a place in the community, since they are the future of Davenport and the world beyond.