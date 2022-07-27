The Mission Continues, a Veterans Group, will spend the day volunteering at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near the Central Florida theme parks and attractions on July 23, 2022. The Dream Village Beautification Project will consist of rebuilding picnic benches, replacing a deck and pressure washing the sidewalks and cottages to brighten the Dream Village for our visiting Dreamers and their families.
The Mission Continues’ mission is to support local nonprofit organizations and programs that empower families to become self-sufficient, succeed, and thrive.
The Mission Continues’ vision is for all veterans with a desire to continue their service to be part of a nationwide movement to transform communities. Veterans are at the center of everything we do. We’re building a movement that empowers veterans to continue their service, and empowers communities with veteran talent, skills, and preparedness to generate visible impact. At The Mission Continues, we’re on a mission to connect veterans with under-resourced communities. Our programs deploy veteran volunteers to work alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity, and more.
It’s because of local, regional, and national volunteer groups like The Mission Continues, that the Dream Village remains a peaceful and relaxing escape from reality for the children with chronic special needs and their families that stay there while on their Dream Come True trips provided by the Sunshine Foundation.
The Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children living with life-long chronic illnesses and conditions, physical challenges, or the trauma of abuse; ones that are turned away from other wish granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on donations and volunteers from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.
The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village, located 15 miles south of the Magic Kingdom, is a 22-acre fairy-tale resort with themed cottages, accessible for the special needs of children with disabilities. The Dream Village is where the children and their families stay when their dream is to visit LEGOLAND FL, SeaWorld, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.
Since 1976, Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,600 children in the United States, and it remains one of the nation’s top-rated wish-granting charities serving the terminally ill or chronically ill. For more information on how you can help, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.