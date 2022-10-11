When life gives you a hurricane, be like Haines City Vice Mayor Jayne Hall.
Like so many others in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Hall found herself faced with the dilemma of how to handle refrigerated food during the power outage.
“I thought, you know what, I can wait and let this stuff melt and throw it away, or I can do something good with it,” Hall said.
Hall reached out to her friend, Iris Padilla, owner of Kids Academy Learning Center in Haines City, and soon, a plan was in motion.
The pair knew that the Haines City Fire Department would be running on generator power.
They also knew that the first responders keeping everyone else safe would likely appreciate someone taking care of them by providing a warm meal.
“We went to the fire department as soon as we got the clearance to get out on the road,” Hall said. “Iris Padilla, she went with me. We spent the day there cooking all of that up.”
All of that included four slabs of baby back ribs, three packages of chicken, potato salad and spaghetti salad.
“They just ate it up,” said Hall. “No man went hungry.”
The firefighters’ appreciation for the act of kindness was evident.
“They could not be more appreciative,” Hall said. “They’re out there doing heroic stuff and saving lives, and yet they could not be more thankful.”
The meal served as a small token of appreciation for their efforts in keeping the city safe.
“They were cutting down trees off the road and checking for wires,” said Hall. “They had to get out as first responders and make everyone safe.”
Hall and Padilla’s selfless act of feeding the firefighters ensured that they were able to continue their emergency response efforts throughout the city.
“Commissioner Jayne Hall’s actions underscored the fact that she has a servant heart and took time away from personal needs, such as cleaning up damage to her own property, to ensure first responders received a home-cooked hot meal,” Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky said.
The firefighters weren’t the only recipients of Hall’s food-based kindness in Ian’s wake last week.
When an elderly resident with limited income reached out to her about a large tree that had fell on her house on Pennsylvania Street, Hall again put a plan in motion.
She reached out to Jane Waters with Haines City’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) who helped her find someone to help.
“We were able to get a tree guy to come in there and take it down for nothing,” Hall said. “That is an angel right there. He was definitely an Ian hero.”
The good samaritan spent multiple days taking care of the fallen tree.
“It was only him and one guy that came,” said Hall. “He is out of Lake Wales. His name is Gary.”
Moved by Gary’s generosity, Hall loaded up with food once again.
“I brought him pizza and some cold drinks,” Hall said. “You wouldn’t believe how they were thanking me. I was like, oh no, what you’re doing, this is amazing.”
She hopes that his unselfish act of kindness will be rewarded in turn by a spike in business.
“I hope that we can get this guy more work than he needs because he definitely earned it,” said Hall.
Hall knows that the tree removal was no small task.
“She was trying to find somebody before (the hurricane) and got a $10,000 quote to remove that tree,” Hall said.
As a leader for Haines City, Hall was pleased with the city’s efforts regarding the storm.
“The EOC that we had set up at City Hall, I think they did a knock out job,” Hall said. “The city as a whole handled it perfectly. There were no accidents from the hurricane.”
She especially commended the efforts and planning of City Manager Jim Elensky.
“I loved what they did on (U.S. Highway) 27,” said Hall. “That was Jim’s idea. He had officers at every intersection stopping them from turning. It was ingenious. They didn’t have to stop the traffic. They would make turns at the next turnarounds. The lights were out for days.”
It was a tactic that Elensky had used before.
“I came up with that idea during Irma,” Elensky said. “Staffing an intersection is labor-intensive and police needed to be on patrol, doing their best to keep scofflaws out of our city.”
From making sure that the Commission was continually updated and apprised of the storm’s path, to insuring that information was being relayed by his press information officer to social media as quickly as possible, to buying just under 4,000 bags of ice to distribute to the city’s residents, to providing charging stations where citizens could charge their cellphones, to having push teams ready and waiting to respond on a moment’s notice, Elensky seemed to have one eye focused on taking care of his city while the other was focused on the hurricane.
“The great comments we received from the citizens make it all worth it,” said Elensky. “Hours on end with no sleep to ensure our citizens were safe. There is no doubt we came together as one united city throughout the event.”
Hall seemed to be more concerned with caring for others than focusing on the inconveniences Ian brought to town for her personally.
“My daughter had a tree come down, but it could not have hit in a more perfect place,” Hall said. “We lost power, but we were patient.”
Still, she jokingly admitted that there was one comfort that Ian interrupted that she misses.
“They can have my A/C and my lights,” said Hall. “I miss my Hallmark. And I still don’t have it. But I’m not going to complain.”
Natural disasters aside, spreading kindness with food and a smile is nothing new for Hall.
“My husband passed away six years ago,” Hall said. “St. Patty’s Day is the sixth full year that I go in and cook corned beef and cabbage for the Haines City Fire Department and the Haines City Police Department for all three shifts.”
Hall and her late husband, Les, previously fed Haines City residents regularly at their now-closed downtown restaurant, the Crystal Cafe.