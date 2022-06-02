During the Polk Vision Mental Health Matters, Trauma and the Pandemic panel discussion on May 19, Crescendo Consulting Group Director Tara Auclair presented a Polk County Sheriff's Office slide showing that violent crime has increased by 31 percent in Polk County since 2019.
Auclair said violent crime had been on the rise since the pandemic lockdown, which appears to be true, but the uptick in violent crime in Polk County appears to predate the lockdown, which began in early 2020.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office staff were given an opportunity to verify the accuracy of the slide. The slide Auclair showed was in a report to the Polk County Commission dated May 1. Another slide in that report broke the numbers down further, indicating most categories of violent crime have increased since 2019. For example, homicide has increased nearly 70 percent in Polk County since 2015, according to the report.
“(Overall) Crime is lower again this year and our county’s public safety quality of life is among the best in the state,” PCSO Public Information Officer Alicia Manautou said. “The Polk/PCSO crime rate is 45percent less than the most recently released Florida state crime rate (1.18 compared to 2.15). This is both violent and non-violent crimes, so even with the slight uptick in violent crimes, we are still lower than the state’s crime rate overall.”
Overall crime in Polk County has decreased by around 82 percent since the year 1997, according to the report dated May 1.
Crescendo Consulting Group staff recently completed a study for Polk Vision dated June 2021 titled, “Behavioral Health Strategic Plan Development and Sequential Intercept Mapping” which has lots of data related to the status of mental health in Polk County following the pandemic, which includes some crime data.
Auclair said 13.6 per 100,000 who live in Florida committed suicide in the first half of 2021. The state average for a full year is 16.9 and 18.7 in Polk County, Auclair said. Those numbers appear to show a dramatic increase in suicide this year compared to last.
“That's a pretty violent number,” Auclair said.
The Polk Vision presentation on May 19 featured four other speakers who spoke about their experience during the pandemic.
Lakeland Regional Health Behavioral Health Program Manager Nicole Sweat said there was a “large increase” of suicidal patients and drug overdosed patients who were helped at the hospital during the pandemic.
“There were more than 100 substance abuse patients treated in April alone,” Sweat said.
Alicia L. Wilkinson is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker employed by BayCare who is contracted through the Polk County School Board to help students.
“With our younger students, we got a lot of questions about Heaven,” Wilkinson said. “These were questions we didn't have before the pandemic.”
Peace River Center Director of Crisis Response Services Kirk D. Fasshauer said there was a drop in services in the first three weeks of the lock down, but that soon after, calls for services grew fast and that mental health problems associated with the pandemic is a long-term problem.
“This is going to continue for a long time,” Fasshaurer said.
Sheriff Grady Judd created the job title of PCSO Director of Mental Health Services a few months ago. Gwinnell Brant is the first person to have that title. Brant moderated the forum and said the services being rendered appear to be helping county residents cope with pandemic-related stress.
“We have seen significant reductions in Baker Act responses that we are having to respond to, so we know it's working.”
According to the Behavioral Health Strategic Plan Development and Sequential Intercept Mapping report, a significant number of county residents are having a difficult time coping with stress.
“The numbers are pretty staggering,” Auclair said. “Almost half of (Polk County) adults struggle with anxiety and more than that for children.”
Mental health and substance abuse are not exclusive to each other but related, Auclair said.
“The time for intervention is now,” Auclair said.
The full report can be read here: https://viewer.joomag.com/polk-county-behavioral-health-study/0817796001626464185