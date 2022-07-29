Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns Aug. 26 to Oct. 2 with 102 restaurants offering three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus for $40.
Celebrating its 17th year, the popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization. This year’s roster brings 16 restaurants new to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, as well as six restaurants recently recognized by the Michelin Guide.
Menus are now live at OrlandoMagicalDining.com, along with the opportunity to book reservations and explore hotel offers as part of Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights. Additional menus and hotel deals will be added in the coming weeks.
“Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining celebrates our destination’s award-winning culinary scene by bringing more than 100 of Orlando’s best restaurants together to offer prix-fixe menus for dinners to explore new restaurants,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “The program continues to be a source of support for our local businesses and provides funds for charities right here in our community. This year, one dollar from every meal will benefit The Able Trust, providing valuable funds to an organization making an impact on the critical workforce issue right here in our community.”
Dining for a Good Cause Each year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining selects nonprofit organizations making an impact on the Orlando community to serve as a charity beneficiary. This year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining charity committee focused on identifying organizations supporting the Central Florida workforce. One dollar from every meal will benefit The Able Trust, an organization helping to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. To ensure this donation has widespread impact throughout the community, Visit Orlando will also award a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts that also supports workforce development.
New and award-winning restaurants for 2022 the newest additions to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining include 7593 Chophouse, Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine (four locations in Dr. Phillips, Lake Nona, Winter Garden and Winter Park), BoVine Steakhouse, Cedar’s Restaurant, HAVEN, La Boucherie, The Hampton Social, The Monroe, The Wilson, Turci Pasta and Wa Sushi. Additionally, six restaurants were recently recognized by the Michelin Guide, including Four Flamingos, A Richard Blaise Florida Kitchen (a new addition to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining), Kabooki Sushi (Milk District location), Maxine’s on Shine, The Ravenous Pig, The Strand Food & Drink and Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen.
For more information, go to OrlandoMagicalDining.com.