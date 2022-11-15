The Viva Polk Latin Business Expo was held on Nov. 5 at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.
The community event was meant to both celebrate and showcase Latin-owned businesses in the area.
Vendor booths filled the banquet hall and fully lined the lobby area.
The fun continued outside where food and fun options awaited as well.
Haines City City Commissioner Omar Arroyo was on hand at the event, interacting with the business owners and event attendees alike.
Arroyo was a special guest speaker for the event.
In addition to being the first Hispanic commissioner on the Haines City City Commission, Arroyo is also the first Mexican-born elected official in the history of the state of Florida.
Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman, as well as Vice Mayor Jayne Hall, both made separate appearances at the event as well to show their support.
“It was a great event,” said Hall. “I love all these events that are showcasing local businesses and entrepreneurs.”
In addition to the many booths, the expo featured business development workshops, industry-specific speakers, entertainment, food and a family fun zone.
“The Latino population in Haines City is just bursting,” Hall said. “The turnout was great. Participation was great. It was the second one and it is growing. Let’s see what the third one brings.”