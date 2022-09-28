After Hurricane Ian leaves Polk, massive cleanup efforts begin.
If you were not severely affected by the storm and you wish to volunteer to assist with disaster recovery, go to www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=774342003 and complete the Disaster Volunteer Application. Volunteer requests will not go out until after the storm passes and Emergency Management deems it safe to go out. Most requests will be active until 72 hours following the storm.
If you wish to donate to those who were affected by Hurricane Ian, cash is best; it helps the community recover faster.
For more information on cash donations go to www.uwcf.org and follow the links or go to www.Givecf.org/donate and drop down to United Community Relief fund.