The Hallmark Channel presents “Holidays at Legoland” this season! You can expect glistening lights, yummy treats, upbeat Christmas tunes and more. Besides the rides, there are also plenty of festive Lego sights to see as you walk around the park this month as we close out the year.

Are you in the mood for some tea and scones? Show off your best holiday outfits for the annual Christmas Afternoon Tea in Orlando. Not a tea drinker? Don’t fret! They’ll be serving cranberry mimosas alongside the pastries, too.

Head to the thrift shop to try and find the ugliest possible Christmas sweater for the first ever Ugly Sweater 5k at Reunion Resort. Whoever is deemed “Ugliest Sweater” — both in the adult and children’s divisions — will take home prizes. There will also be an award for “Best Group Concept,” so get your friends and family in the race.

What do these three things have in common: ghosts, joyous songs and a grumpy miser?

They’re all featured in “A Christmas Carol!” Take the family to see this wonderful play, live at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

Finally, does your child love dinosaurs? Then ake them to Orlando Science Center to nerd out with STEM challenges, participate in winter-themed activities and take a seat for stellar shows. Some of the dinos will be covered in lights for a dazzling light show.

Holidays at Legoland

When: Friday through Sunday, December 20-22

Where: Legoland Florida

1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Tickets: Included in admission

This time of year, Polk County’s theme park amps up the entertainment. Take your little ones to Legoland for interactive holiday shows, the 30-foot LEGO Christmas Tree Spectacular, LEGO Christmas characters and more.

‘A Christmas Carol’

When: Friday through Sunday, December 20-22

at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Garden Theatre

160 W. Plant Street, Winter Garden

Tickets: $25-$37

The famous Charles Dickens’ novel comes to life on the Garden Theatre stage. The inspiring story brings light to Christmas magic and will convert even Scrooge to sing carols into the night.

Dinos in Lights Festive Show

When: Friday through Sunday, December 20-22

Where: Orlando Science Center

777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando

Mix a fascination of science and a love for the holidays with this innovative event all weekend long. The light show is included in general admission, for a limited time, and begins every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Ugly Sweater 5K

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, December 21

Where: Reunion Resort

7593 Gathering Drive, Kissimmee

Tickets: $35

Reunion Resort is hosting an Ugly Sweater 5K in support of XL 106.7 Baby DJ Foundation. Check-in for runners is at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. Walk, run or dance the route and finish with a complimentary pancake bar.

Christmas Afternoon Tea

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 21-22

at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: The Tea Room Experience

420 E. Church Street, Orlando

Tickets: $30 for adults, $17 for children

At three different times on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy a high tea or cranberry mimosa with finger sandwiches, miniature pastries, freshly baked scones and devonshire cream.