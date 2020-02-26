Can we all agree that dog people are better than cat people? I’m totally kidding! If you said yes, though, you’re going to want to zip over to Celebration this Saturday for its “Posh Pooch” event!

This year marks the third annual Rockin' Robinson Music Festival in Orlando! The Milk District Main Street is bringing together artists of all genres for a day full of dancing, local vendors and incredible live music. The best part may be that all proceeds will go toward supporting the district’s mission of nurturing art, cultures and ongoing creative development.

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Sun ’n Fun is putting on a weekend of adventure for you and the whole family. Watch the hot air balloons float or book a hot air balloon ride for yourself!

Next, the Winter Garden Farmers Market takes place every Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you’re interested in grabbing some stunning, fresh flowers to light up your home, some delicious dips to flavor your food, or fresh burrata cheese, you’re in for a treat!

Finally, dig through your wardrobe to find something that Rachel from “Friends” or Justin in NSYNC would wear so you can celebrate the 90s with Castle Church Brewing! Rumor has it, they may even release a brand new beer for the special occasion.

90s Night

When: 6 p.m. Friday, February 28

Where: Castle Church Brewing

6820 Hoffner Avenue, Orlando

If you dress like you live in the 90s, or how you dressed while you lived in the 90s, you get a free spin at the prize wheel. Starting at 8 p.m., a DJ will be blasting 90s favorites and drink specials will be available all night long.

Up, Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Starts daily at 7 a.m., Friday through Sunday

February 28 - March 1

Where: Sun ’n Fun

4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland

This festival includes live music, food vendors, tethered balloon rides, aerialist performers, helicopter rides, archery tag, and more! Each morning the balloons will launch and glide over town — and each night they will glow.

Winter Garden Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: Winter Garden Farmers Market

300 W. Plant Street, Winter Garden

Every Saturday, the Winter Garden Farmers Market sets up shop in Downtown Winter Garden! Stock your fridge and pantry with fresh produce and homemade goods from vendors — all while supporting local businesses.

Posh Pooch

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: Celebration Town Center

610 Sycamore Street, Celebration

Bring your pup over to Celebration’s Town Center this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Bunches of doggie-centric vendors will be hanging out there, offering demonstrations, selling goodies and hosting contests. Local shops and dining establishments will be open.

Rockin’ Robinson

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: The Milk District

E. Robinson Street, Orlando

Tickets: General admission is $10, VIP is $30

This weekend is an exhilarating one for music lovers in Central Florida. Rockin’ Robinson, an annual music festival with world-class entertainment, is The Milk District’s way to showcase local musicians.