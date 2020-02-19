There is a unique food competition going down in Winter Haven this weekend. It is a “people’s choice” competition — and they need your opinion. Not only is it a neat way to try out the final products of Big Green Egg grills, but it’s also a delicious way to support the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc. Spend your Saturday tasting eats from skilled chefs at Eggfest!

Next, check out the Osceola History Museum’s exhibit, learn about the different varieties of wine and taste six different types at this Friday’s “Wine 101” Class. You must be at least 21 to participate in this wine education evening. Refreshments will be served.

If you’re someone who is always up to learn a new skill, I’ve got a workshop that you may be interested in this weekend! Candyland Designs Co. will be teaching participants how to make cake popsicles. You will dip the cake pops in chocolate and then learn how to decorate them.

The Central Florida Brewers Guild is hyped up about promoting beer from Orlando and surrounding areas! So, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, they are putting on a “locals only” beer festival where guests can sample specialty brews and get to know the brewers themselves.

Finally, spice up your culinary game by learning how to make an Italian meal from scratch. Making pasta is an art in and of itself and — like riding a bike — it’s a skill you probably won’t forget. Take this hands-on class with Executive Chef Justin Plank.

Wine 101 Class

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 21

Where: Osceola County Welcome Center and History Museum

4155 W Vine Street, Kissimmee

Tickets: $20 for members/ $25 for non-members

At 6 p.m., guests will be welcomed in to tour the museum and to take a look at the current exhibit, “Celebrate.” At 6:30 p.m., the class will begin — guests will learn tips for choosing wines and will be given tastings of six different wine varieties.

Chain of Lakes Eggfest 2020

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 2

Where: Boys & Girls Club

2400 Havendale Boulevard NW, Winter Haven

Tickets: Online tickets are $25

Day-of tickets are $40

Big Green Eggs are outdoor cooking systems that can do so much more than grill! They can roast, smoke, bake and plenty more. This weekend, chefs will battle each other to show off all different types of recipes using these impressive grills. Come taste test and judge the food!

Pasta Making for Adults

When: Noon, Saturday, February 22

Where: Terralina Crafted Italian at Disney Springs

1650 E Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

Tickets: $45

Justin Plank, Terralina Crafted Italian’s executive chef, will teach guests how to make pasta from scratch with just a few simple ingredients. Enjoy some wine, watch Plank make braised short rib and ricotta tortelloni, and then get your hands dirty to create your own take-home meal.

Central Florida Brewers Guild Festival

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22

Where: Ace Cafe Orlando

100 W Livingston Street, Orlando

Tickets: $40

If you’re into shopping local — and drinking one-off beers — you’re in for a treat. Come out for samples from breweries such as Castle Church Brewing, Crooked Can Brewing Co., Broken Strings Brewery, Community Brewhouse and many more! VIP tickets are also available.

Cake Pop Workshop

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23

Where: Kissimmee City Chambers Park Community Center

2380 Smith Street, Kissimmee

Tickets: $35

Get crafty with Candyland Designs Company. At this workshop you will learn to make some artsy desserts and go home with a set of six cake pops! Registration can be completed online.