Are you on a plant-based diet, intrigued by the idea of eating less meat or simply just interested in learning how to make some fresh, healthy meals for the new year? This weekend Bok Tower Gardens is putting on Veggie Fest! Friday through Sunday will play host to cooking classes where you will learn how to make colorful dishes and sip on vegan wine.

Did you know that different types of honey have different tastes? There are so many factors that can give honey different qualities. There is an event this weekend at Leu Gardens, in Orlando, that will help you narrow down your favorites!

Dig out your boots and blame it on your roots for a country concert in Orlando this weekend! Jason Aldean brings a special crew to perform live at the Amway Center. He’s sure to fill the arena with classic tunes and his newest hits. Tickets and special packages including meet-and-greet options are available online now.

Finally, have you been out to Rock & Brews over in Kissimmee? Their menu is focused on locally-sourced ingredients, their craft brews are unmatched and the vibe of the place feels like you’re in the front row of your favorite concert! Dogs are even welcome to hang with you in the outdoor seating area.

Veggie Fest

When: Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Tickets: $40-$45

On Friday, you could learn how to make vegan cheese out of nuts, antipasto on the grill and a vegan pizza that will have you craving more. On Saturday, a quick Instant Pot meal is the name of the game. Master a delicious jackfruit jambalaya alongside a glass of sangria. Last, but certainly not least, Sunday’s class is focused on how to make a flavorful chickpea smash brunch munch!

Jason Aldean: We Back Tour 2020

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 31

Where: Amway Center

400 W. Church Street, Orlando

Tickets: $25.50-$101.75

As he said on his newest album — he’s back! Not only is Jason Aldean finally putting out more tracks for us to enjoy, but he’s also coming to back to Orlando. Kick it with some country fans this weekend while he performs with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Rock & Brews: Bailey Callahan Music

When: 9 p.m. Friday, January 31

Where: Rock & Brews Kissimmee

3284 Margaritaville Boulevard, Kissimmee

The 17-year-old Bailey Callahan is performing at Rock & Brews this Friday! She is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, pianist, violinist and a flautist who has recorded her first album with members of Martina McBride’s band.

Honey Tasting

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 N. Forest Ave, Orlando

Tickets: $10 for members, $16 for non-members

Did you know that just a short drive from downtown Orlando, there is a 50-acre botanical retreat? The Harry P. Leu Gardens is both stunning and educational. This Saturday afternoon, you are able to sample about 20 different types of honey while learning about the production process.