This Friday starts an exciting event at Walt Disney World’s Epcot. The 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts is included in the admission cost and features a world of entertainment — take a seat in one of the interactive workshops or sing-a-long at a show during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

Next up, if you’re in need of a good laugh, I’ve got just the spot for you. The Ritz Theatre in downtown Winter Haven is putting on a comedy night that is going to be one for the books. MTV and Comedy Central star Stephen Netta takes the stage for an act that has been labeled as “a roller coaster ride with so many twists and turns that you never know where he will go next!”

This weekend is the weekend before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. To celebrate, the 36th Annual Downtown Orlando Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. This year they expect more than 8,000 spectators to be in attendance.

College basketball fans unite! This weekend brings together the Interstate 4 corridor’s collegiate rivals for one of the biggest games of the season — the UCF Knights will host the USF Bulls at CFE Arena.

Finally, begin the brand new year off on the right foot with the Park Ave 5K in scenic Winter Park. The run will be a healthy start to the day that will be followed by an after party. There, local spots will feature their favorite foods for you to try.

2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts

When: 9 a.m. Friday-Sunday, January 17-19

Where: Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando

Tickets: Included in park admission

It’s no secret that Disney knows how to entertain, but this year’s International Festival of the Arts is one you won’t want to miss. Celebrate the performing arts with shows you’ve never seen before and the culinary arts with delicious bites from global hotspots — all in addition to visual arts with plentiful galleries and workshops!

Ritz Comedy Night with Stephen Netta

When: 8 p.m. Friday, January 17

Where: The Ritz Theatre

263 W. Central Avenue, Winter Haven

Tickets: $15-$25

Stephen Netta is a dry-humored stand-up comedian who has performed on MTV, Comedy Central and even on a tour for our troops overseas. He’s a likable guy that is able to make anyone the butt of his jokes! The show will also feature Jeff Klein and host Mike Lee.

Park Ave 5K

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18

Where: Central Park

251 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park

Tickets: $38-$45

Run, jog or walk the Park Ave 5K this Saturday morning. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and is followed by an awards presentation for Grand Master, Senior Master and for individual champions for each age group. At 8:45 a.m. there will be the Kids Run, sponsored by AdventHealth.

Downtown Orlando MLK Parade

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18

Where: Downtown Orlando

Central Business District, Orlando

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade has a theme. The theme is “King 2020, The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The parade will be put on by The City of Orlando.

UCF vs. USF Men’s Basketball

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, January 16

Where: CFE Arena

12777 Gemini Boulevard North, Orlando

Tickets: Start at $6

Experience the high-octane offenses of the USF Bulls and UCF Knights live. Watch two bitter rivals duke it out on the hardcourt. Tickets are for sale for as low as $6!