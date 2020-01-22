A hit broadway musical is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Enjoy spectacular music, colorful costuming and a story the whole family will fall for. Join the cast for a magic carpet ride!

Next, the Orlando Farmer’s Market is open for business this Sunday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Stop by with your reusable bags to stock up on fresh produce and local finds. Parking as close as you can to Lake Eola Park is your best bet!

The Roper YMCA Family Center, in Winter Garden, invites you to take classes on meal prepping, stress management — and even a Latin-inspired dance workout! Start the New Year with balance. This educational but interactive event is free for the community.

Football fans are going to want to cancel any plans they may have for this coming Sunday! The 2020 Pro Bowl is in The City Beautiful and the all-stars of the 2019 regular season will be in town to play in one of the most entertaining games of the year. Sport your favorite team’s gear and snag a ticket to see the action up close.

Finally, this year’s Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort is bound to be unmatched. On Friday, there will be performances from Switchfoot, Tedashii, Newsboys and others. Saturday, the world-renowned Chris Tomlin takes the stage along with TobyMac, Bethel Music, We Are Messengers and many more!

Disney’s Aladdin

When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26

Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando

Tickets: $31-$156

Join Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and more for an extra special performance this weekend. There are showtimes at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the weekend. This musical is appropriate for all ages.

Rock the Universe

When: 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, January 24-25

Where: Universal Orlando Resort

6000 Universal Boulevard, Orlando

Tickets: Prices vary

Rock the Universe is the celebration of faith and fun that Universal Orlando puts on each year. There are two nights of Christian music from some of the most well-known artists in the genre. This year, there will be two main stages and a special “FanZone” where you can chat with the artists and maybe even score an autograph!

Annual Wellness Interactive Expo

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25

Where: Roper Family YMCA

100 Windermere Road, Winter Garden

The YMCA is all about educating and encouraging residents to live a healthier lifestyle. This year marks their Second Annual Wellness Interactive Expo and it features workshops and fun activities for the whole family!

Orlando Farmer’s Market

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, January 26

Where: Lake Eola Park

Every Sunday, the city of Orlando puts on a lovely farmer’s market for you to enjoy! Bring your pups for a nice walk through the park and take home some fresh produce, handmade goods, clothing and more.

NFL Pro Bowl

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26

Where: Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Tickets: $29-$240

The Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium this Sunday! Come out to see the National Football League’s all-stars duke it out for bragging rights. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN, but you could have an even better view in-person!