Are you in the market for some sweet pics of your pup? AGoldPhoto Pet Photography, a husband and wife team, has hosted pet photo fundraisers all around the country. Since 2016, they have raised more than $150,000 for upward of 60 animal charities and this weekend they come to Orlando!

I’m sure you may have seen an episode of the buzz-worthy, hidden-camera TV show “Impractical Jokers.” The group of pranksters are constantly making viewers at home — and each other — laugh uncontrollably. Murr, a jokester from the show, and NSYNC legend Joey Fatone are pairing up for a night you won’t forget. Read on to hear which location in Orlando you can meet them at.

Is being active a goal of yours for 2020? Being out in nature more often is one of mine. This event in Kissimmee combines both of those goals for a night on the water with views of the full moon.

Finally, there are spaces available for kiddos to learn kitchen skills with Kids Cooking Connection at The Winter Garden Masonic Lodge this weekend. They will learn how to do things like read a recipe and bake their own sweets. They are able to take all of their recipes home with them.

Pet Photo Shoot Fundraiser

When: 5 p.m. Friday, January 10

Where: Orlando Brewing Company

1301 Atlanta Ave., Orlando

AGoldPhoto Pet Photography is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Book your spot and take your pet over to Orlando Brewing for a fun night that helps out a great cause!

Cooking 101 for Kids

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, January 11

Where: Winter Garden Masonic Lodge No. 165

230 W. Bay St, Winter Garden

Tickets: $75

Little chefs will learn how to chop properly in order to make a pasta dish. Then, they will learn how to measure ingredients to bake their own cupcakes. Finally, they will learn how to focus on safety and cleanliness in the kitchen.

Orlando Family Game Night with Murr + Joey Fatone

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, January 11

Where: Dave & Buster’s

8986 International Drive, Orlando

For one night only, general admission includes a meet-and-greet and autograph signing from Impractical Jokers’ Murr and retired boyband baritone, Joey Fatone. The event goes from 5-11 p.m.

Full Moon Kayaking Tour

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, January 11

Where: The Paddling Center

4266 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee

Tickets: $40 per single kayak, $70 per 2-person tandem kayak, $30 to bring your own kayak

The Paddling Center will provide attendees with all of the paddling equipment they’ll need and their certified tour guides will take you on a two-plus hour full moon tour. Stop at a private park during the paddle for a light snack with stunning views.