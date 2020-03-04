Orlando Science Center is hosting one of the neatest events I’ve ever heard of this Saturday!

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. it’s adults-only at OSC’s “Science Night Live!” Science activities and alcoholic beverages are the name of the game there, with food also available for purchase.

Next, if you’re looking for a free artsy event, head over to Bartow’s annual Bloomin’ Arts Festival. Scope out some incredible paintings, restored instruments and old cars downtown. There will be arts and crafts for kids to partake in, as well.

Did you know Florida residents can get sweet deals on tickets to the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival? Not only are there spectacular gardens and topiaries to meander through, but this year’s festival features performances by stars at the America Gardens Theatre.

First Fridays are a splendid night to go out to eat on a budget in one nearby city — the City of Kissimmee partners up with Food Trucks in the City for its Food Truck Rodeo. Read on to hear what else is offered.

Finally, did you know that Celebration puts on a ginormous yard sale every March? Residents put out furniture, clothing, decor, jewelry, knick knacks and much more on this exciting day! If you’re a treasure hunter out to find a deal you can’t beat, you’re not going to want to miss this.

Food Truck Rodeo

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park

250 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

This Friday, come out for a movie and food truck cuisine. Not only will there be unmatched eats available for dinner, but wine and beer will also be for sale.

Epcot Flower & Garden Festival

Opening Weekend

When: Friday through Sunday, March 6-7

Where: Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando

See the beautiful gardens in full bloom, eat scrumptious food in the outdoor kitchens and dance along to the live concert series. This festival begins March 4 and continues through June 1.

Celebration Porch & Yard Sale

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Celebration Town Hall

851 Celebration Ave, Celebration

Twice each year, residents of Celebration are invited to display their goods for all to see — and buy. Many homeowners participate in this semi-annual event, making it tons of fun with tons of great finds!

Bloomin’ Arts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8

Where: Downtown Bartow

Celebrate, buy or even win a work of art at the Bloomin’ Arts Festival on Main Street in Bartow. Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., artists will fill the streets and open display tents until the evening. On Sunday, the excitement starts up again at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

Science Night Live (Adults Only!)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Orlando Science Center

777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando

Adults get to take over the Orlando Science Center — for one night only! Check out OSC’s current exhibits, put on some safety goggles to brew concoctions in the lab, learn forensics and more — all while enjoying an adult beverage, if you so choose.