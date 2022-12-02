The president of Winter Haven Hospital has resigned after being arrested for prostitution in Orange County.
Kidada Hawkins, 48, of Auburndale, has resigned as Winter Haven Hospital president. He was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office with solicitation of prostitution.
BayCare Health System said that Susan Croushore has taken the role of interim president. Croushore will enter her second period as interim leader of Winter Haven Hospital.
According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report, Hawkins agreed to pay for $120 for sex with an undercover Orange County Sheriff’s Office corporal.
On Nov. 17, he had a conversation with the undercover decoy in a location that is known for a high volume of prostitution, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.