Winter Haven resident and recent Lake Wales High School graduate Zachary Kirkland was recently awarded The President's Volunteer Service Award by President Joe Biden.
“The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us,” Biden wrote. “I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I'm proud to present you with the President's Gold Volunteer Service award in recognition of your 500+ hours of service to this Great Nation.”
Zachary founded Silly Sock Saturdays when he was in the eighth grade at Bok Academy in Lake Wales. On the second Saturday of every month since then, Zachary has traveled to the pediatric unit at Lakeland Regional Medical Center to bring gift bags to hospitalized children.
Jillian Haley has been a pediatric child life specialist at LRMC for the past eight years. Haley, who described her job as a pediatric grief counselor, said when children need surgery they get wide eyed and quiet. They whisper responses.
“When we bring in that gift bag all of a sudden they are a kid again – smiling, pulling things out, laughing, showing their mom – it puts them back in that mindset of being a child instead of being scared,” Haley said.
Haley was asked if she thought the gift bags were worth the effort that Zachary puts in to them.
“I know they work,” Haley said. “That's why I come to every fundraiser he does.”
In the fall, Zach will be studying cyber security at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He has plans to come home monthly, to keep delivering bags to kids at LRMC.
Zachary hosted a Silly Sock Saturdays 50's-themed fundraiser at Venue650 on July 24.
“So very grateful to all of the companies that have donated to help make this fundraiser a success!” Zachary said. “I think there is truly something for everyone!”
“The last four years he has grown so much and his passion for giving back in so many ways has helped him learn so much,” his mother Dianne Forcier said.
For more information check out https://sillysocksaturdays.com/