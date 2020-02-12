Trisomy is a chromosomal condition characterized by an additional chromosome.
The online resource Trisomy.org notes that, when three copies of any one of the chromosomes are present, this can lead to congenital malformations and serious developmental and motor delays.
High incidence of mortality also is common among children with trisomy. Trisomy 13 and trisomy 18 are two types of the condition. A child diagnosed with trisomy 13 has three copies of chromosome number 13, while a trisomy 18 diagnosis indicates that a child has a third copy of chromosome number 18.
According to the Trisomy 18 Foundation, trisomy 18, a condition sometimes referred to as “Edwards’ syndrome,” disrupts the normal patterns of development in a child, potentially threatening the child’s life, even before birth.
When discussing trisomy with their physicians, expecting parents may discover that Down syndrome also is a chromosomal condition, and one that has a relatively low mortality rate.
However, the Trisomy 18 Foundation notes that the developmental issues caused by trisomy 18 are associated with more medical complications that are more potentially life-threatening than those issues associated with Down syndrome.