Who doesn’t need a good laugh these days?
Come out to the third annual Laughs on the Lake Comedy Show on March 26 at the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Avenue, Haines City. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and a cash bar will be available. Admission is $25 per person until March 18and $30 per ticket afterward. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3vQZf2U.
The line-up is impressive. Comedian Stephen Henry will host this event. Henry is a dark, cerebral comedian from Tampa Bay. He’s worked with comics such as Jessica Michelle Singleton, Joe List, Rich Vos and Louis CK. The magazine Creative Loafing named him Best Up and Coming Comedian in Tampa in 2021.
Comedian Al Ernst is the event headliner. Ernst has been named Carnival Cruise Lines “Entertainer of the Year,” which is impressive considering Carnival fills more than 5,000 entertainment gigs a year. Ernst has performed hundreds of corporate gigs over the years. In his style of comedy, he combines rudimentary motivational speaking with non-confrontational humor. He has been a professional wrestling announcer and hosted his own show, “A View from the Cheap Seats.”
His TV credits include all major networks and cable from CNN, TNN, ESPN, A&E, Comedy Central and HBO.
Also performing will be Jarrett Moore. Moore is an up-and-coming standup comedian living in Tampa. He is the most recent winner of the 102.5 FM and Side Splitters Comedy Club's "Last Comic Stranded" competition, beating out 20 other comedians to open for Robert Kelly on the Calta Cruise. He has received millions of views for his standup clips on TikTok and Instagram and has performed with comics Shane Gillis, Jay Mohr, Bret Ernst, Doug Stanhope and Mark Normand.
Laughs on the Lake is sponsored by Miracle Toyota and Jarrett-Gordon Ford.
Enjoy a night out that is sure to make you laugh.