Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.