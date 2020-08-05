This past week on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, I reminisced about an event that has stuck with me since it occurred back when I was about 16 years old.

This is back before I was in law enforcement — either 1970 or 1971 — and I was working as an ambulance attendant.

We were dispatched to the Garden Grove area in southeast Winter Haven to assist a pregnant woman in need.

When we arrived, we found the woman lying on the bathroom floor of her mother’s house, and her baby was on the way.

Now, I don’t mean that she started feeling labor pains and needed us to take her to the hospital. This woman was delivering that baby right then — and there I was, a kid, delivering this brand new child.

I’ve delivered several more babies during my time on the ambulance, but this one was extra special for me. I often wonder about that beautiful baby girl and how I helped welcome her into this world, and where she is today.

Who is she? Where is she living? How is she doing?

For all I know, she could be a member of Congress, a housewife, a doctor, or maybe a deputy.

I just don’t know.

We thought it would be nice to see if we could locate her.

She’d be about 49 or 50 years old by now. No idea on hair color, or eye color, or name. Just that she’s Caucasian and was born in Grandma’s Garden Grove home.

If you have the answer, let us know. It would sure be nice to meet her again.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.