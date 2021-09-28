Start off autumn with a little bit of wine, a little bit of cheese and a seasonal movie!
The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce will present its fourth annual Wine and Cheese at the Park and a Movie. The fun will happen on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City.
Wine and Cheese Tasting wrist bands are $25 per person (21 and older, identification required).
“This is our fourth annual event, pairing great wines with great cheese. There will be 11 tables with 11 different pairings,” said Lana Stripling, executive director of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great time for networking as well.”
Entertainment will be provided by Hunter Smith. The food truck K & E will also be onsite as well as adult beverage sales and more. This event is free to attend. The movie, “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 8 p.m. You must bring your own chair or a blanket. This is a fun event - costumes are welcome!
Sponsors for the Wine and Cheese Tasting event are: Cabernet; city of Davenport and city of Haines City. Concord; Citizens Bank & Trust, Miracle Toyota and SouthState Bank.
Movie night sponsors are Polk State College and Mahalak Auto Group.
For more information on the Wine and Cheese at the Park and Movie event, call 863-422-3751 or email info@Northeastpolkchamber.com.
The Northeast Chamber of Commerce, located at 35610 Highway 27, Haines City is a nonprofit business financed by membership dues with the purpose of serving the NE Polk County Region. They are committed to taking a leadership role in supporting the business community and improving the quality of life in their area.
For information concerning joining the Chamber, contact 863-422-3751 or email info@hainescitychamber.com.