The Winter Haven community had the opportunity to celebrate the retirement of former Winter Haven Police Department Chief Charlie Bird during a ceremony at Nora Mayo Hall on May 12.
Bird retired as chief on April 10 due to retirement rules for police officers, took a week-long vacation, and then returned to work as the Winter Haven Public Safety Director on April 19. Former WHPD Deputy Chief David Brannan was promoted to take over as chief.
The retirement ceremony gave Bird and others a chance to share some funny stories over his 31 years of service as a WHPD officer.
Former WHPD Chief Gary Hester drove down from The Villages to give Bird a funny retirement gift. Hester said one his first jobs as WHPD chief after being hired was to reprimand then Capt. Charlie Bird for accidentally leaving a rifle in his unlocked patrol car in his home driveway.
Bird lives in a gated community and some kid wandered in the neighborhood and started yanking on car doors, according to a journalist at the time.
Dale Smith was city manager at the time.
“You are going to have to discipline Charlie,” Hester remembered Smith telling him after being hired.
Bird and others laughed throughout the ceremony. Hester then gave Bird a toy gun for his retirement, telling Bird not to lose this one, prompting more laughter and fellowship after the ceremony.
“I value him as a person first, a great colleague, great police leader, he's done a great job for the city of Winter Haven, well respected, and probably most importantly, he loves and fears God and loves his family. Enjoy your gun, my brother.”
Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Katie Worthington Decker lives in the same gated community as Bird. Worthington Decker said she saw Bird walking late at night a lot of late.
Bird said he has lost 65 pounds since going to the Keys in October.
Mike Pruitt is a retired Polk County Sheriff's Office officer who Bird used as a mentor after being promoted to Interim WHPD Chief in 2014.
“There are three things about Charlie that I think of and they all start with F – his faith, his family and his friends,” he said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd kept the ceremony short, saying he was working on government time in his joking way.
“Charlie is my friend,” Judd said. “He is a great guy. I think the world of him. We are glad he only stayed retired for seven days.”
WHPD Chief Brannan said Bird tends to turn red when he got mad so sometimes he would mess with Bird just to see him turn red. Bird reminded Brannan to tell the story about how Brannan left Bird stranded once. On behalf of the city, Brannan presented Bird with a shadow box, a box to hang on a wall with patches, badges and rank ensignia.
Bird grew up in Auburndale and said when a few of his friends got hired by WHPD, it got him interested in joining them.
“While this job is kind of in your DNA, and makes it who you are, it's not who you are,” Bird said. “You have your family, and to make it my entire career with the same beautiful woman is amazing so I'm blessed to have her and all of you.”
Bird said he never aspired to be police chief and he credited Gary Hester for pushed him to be a better officer and moved him in that direction.
Bird said he remembered when Chief David Brannan was a reserve officer.
“We'd ride around and back then all we cared about was getting out of the car and chasing people, that was what was exciting,” Bird said. “But here we are all this time later David and I can tell you that the administrative route has been a whole team effort. David and I were kind of polar opposites. He is an operations guy and I'm the social butterfly.”
Charlie Bird said during his week-long vacation there was a criminal incident that required Bird, Brannan and Sheriff Judd to be in a command trailer together. Bird found himself giving orders.
“Then it hit me because they were all looking at me and a little light bulb went off and I said I'm going to shut up now,” Bird said. “I'm not actually employed at the moment and I let David do his thing.”
While Bird had to retire his gun, he is actually not retired himself. Bird is Winter Haven Public Safety Director now.