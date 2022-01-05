The city of Winter Haven is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week of events in January.
The “Monday to Monday Celebration” for the civil rights leader will be Jan. 10-17.
The city of Winter Haven and the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee is inviting the community to the week of remembrance and unity. There will be daily activities that “celebrate Dr. King’s vision of harmony, social justice and peace,” according to a city flier.
“We encourage all to participate in all this week has to offer,” the flier stated.
The celebration will include a day of service, movie screenings a unity luncheon, a parade and a banner recognition for local heroes.
It also includes a Kid’s Storytime on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW. The library will present a program of stories based on the legacy of Dr. King and his dream which is designed to inform, educate and entertain. For more information about the library event, call 863-291-5880.
Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience.
Here’s the listing of Winter Haven events:
• Monday, Jan. 10: The lifting of black history banners along Martin Luther King Boulevard.
• Tuesday, Jan. 11: Storytime at the Winter
Haven Public Library.
• Wednesday, Jan. 12: Day of Service at the Florence Villa CDC.
• Thursday, Jan. 13: Moving Screening at The Ritz Theater.
• Friday, Jan. 14: Unity luncheon at Nora Mayo Hall and wreath laying ceremony.
• Saturday, Jan. 15: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.
• Monday, Jan. 17: Day of reflection and rest.
To volunteer, participate in or view additional information regarding the MLK parade, visit whmlkparadecommission.org.
For more information regarding the 2022 MLK celebration, call the city of Winter Haven’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department at 863-291-5656 or email Marissa Barnes at MBarnes@mywinterhaven.com.