HAINES CITY — Janet Jolly Smith of Haines City is living proof that persistence pays off.
During the ribbon cutting for the Janet J. Smith Aquatic Center Nov. 14, several Haines City leaders spoke about why the new pool was named for her.
Back in the 1960s, a pool was built in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Oakland. Smith, who is now 90, was in her 30s when that pool opened – during a time when Haines City was segregated.
Eventually, that pool fell into disrepair and was closed in 2009. City staff say Smith started lobbying to have the pool replaced around 2012.
Haines City Vice Mayor Horace West remembers many conversations with Smith over the years. West said Smith has had three primary goals – to have the Polk County Fertilizer Company plant torn down in Oakland, to get a park named after the late Ben W. Graham and to get the swimming pool replaced in her neighborhood.
Smith said she and Graham attended countless city commission meetings over the years, demanding that all Haines City residents be treated equally. After Graham died, Smith lobbied to have a park named after her friend.
Now, an aquatic center named after Smith is located within the grounds of Ben W. Graham Park.
“I'm so elated this morning to see that justice has come,” Smith said at the ribbon cutting.
Beginning in 2012, Smith filed several complaints against Polk County Fertilizer Company with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, according to public records. Eight years later, the plant was demolished in March of 2020. City staff are working toward turning that property into a park some day.
“We got it all done, Mrs. Smith,” the vice mayor said. “Thank you for everything. … The community owes you a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.”
Smith gave a proud and emotional speech during the ceremony, one that even drew a few loving smiles toward the end.
“Thank you for showing that you love me — and I love you all,” Smith said. “I want nothing personal. I'm trying to do what I can for everybody.”
At the end of her speech, the 90-year-old activist admitted that she had never been in a pool before, but she was ready to start swimming as soon as the ribbon was cut.
City Manager Deric Feacher gave testimony to Smith and her persistence.
“We hear from Mrs. Smith probably four times before 9 a.m.,” Feacher said. “She calls us every morning to say ‘good morning’ to us. We are delighted that we have this facility here.
“Since I've been here, she has come to pretty much every city commission meeting to talk about the importance of opening back up the pool in the Oakland community,” he continued. “I can't wait to see her swim a couple of laps.”
Haines City Mayor Morris West blessed the ground and said this pool would not be here if it were not for Smith and those like her who voiced public comment at countless city commission meetings. The mayor said Smith has no children of her own and that she demanded the pool be replaced because she has a heart for the community.
“If someone tells you no, don't take no – ask again,” the mayor said. “If they tell you no go again then keep asking until you get to yes. Today we are at that yes.”
The water was pretty cold at the ribbon cutting, but after Smith dipped her toes in the water, a number of kids jumped in anyway.