Haines City Police School Resource Officers arrested a 33-year-old woman Friday after she attempted to walk on Ridge Community High School’s campus with a knife. At 6:33 a.m., school administrators observed the woman with a knife as she attempted to enter a locked door to a campus building. Ridge’s School Resource Officers Steven Evans and Daniel Hicks quickly responded and placed the woman under arrest without problems. She was charged with armed trespassing on school property with a weapon, a third-degree felony.
“Thanks to the quick actions of the personnel at Ridge Community High School and the School Resource Officers, a potential incident was quickly avoided,” said Deputy Chief Jay Hopwood. “This is why it is an advantage to having School Resource Officers on campus to safely protect our children from any intended or unintended actions of subjects.”
An automated telephone call and email were sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the situation and informing them that staff and students were safe, said Jason Geary, a spokesman with Polk County Public Schools.