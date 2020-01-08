DAVENPORT – Crafting businesses, especially those centered around a DIY (do it yourself) theme, are popping up all over the country.
Now, one has made its home in Davenport.
Wood and Stain DIY Wood Shop is the first of its kind in the area and the team behind it is excited about helping guests with their creative ideas. The shop, located in Posner Park, specializes in wood projects – particularly signage for the home – designed by the DIYers themselves.
Recently, a group of friends gathered in the shop, which seats 36, with a wide range of tastes and requests — and owner Carolyn Drumm was happy to be able to fulfill each one.
“Everyone is welcome to come to design their boards and have a good time doing it,” Drumm said. “This is a different type of meeting because people have something to take home with them when they leave.”
Drumm, a Disney prop designer, identified the need for such a business after her cousin had to travel outside of the county to find a DIY wood shop. After checking into purchasing an existing franchise, the Florida native decided she could do it on her own.
“There’s nothing like it anywhere else in Polk County,” she said.
Drumm encourages corporations, businesses, bridal and baby shower planners, bachelorettes – any DIYer, really – to bring in their ideas. And, this isn’t just for women – Drumm is planning a date night for couples soon.
Upon arrival, customers choose a board and determine the size they’d like. Drumm and her staff cut the wood by request and then provide the stencil for it.
“If we don’t have the saying or artwork that they want, we can get it for them,” she said.
After the board is cut, the DIYer sands it down and then stains it with a color they select. Then, using the stencil, the words and/or drawings are added to the wood. Drumm and her staff are on hand to help with questions during the entire process, which takes about three hours.
Individuals or groups make reservations to attend or can stop by during the two periods of operating hours.
“We selected these hours because we know people work,” Drumm said.
Every day of the week, from 11 am. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m., DIYers can simply stop in to discuss their projects, get started or just see what it is all about.
Projects start at $15, but usually average from $30-$85, depending on the size of the wood.
A variety of stains and an array of low-odor and VOC (volatile organic compounds) colors are available. High-top tables seat the DIYers with two tables available for customers who may have a hard time sitting on a high stool. The shop and classes are wheelchair accessible. Guests are welcome to bring their beer or wine.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held by the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. All are invited to attend and refreshments will be served.
For more information, or to schedule a visit, go to woodandstaindiy.com or https://www.facebook.com/woodandstaindiywoodshop/.