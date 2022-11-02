Calling all Martial Arts devotees ages 5 to 17 – it’s almost time!
The Ronin Samurai Challenge, Gathering of Young Warriors will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration starts at 9 a.m.) at Four Corners Upper School, 9160 Bella Citta Blvd., Champions Gate.
Presented by 4 Towers Martial Arts, the Samurai Challenge is in its fourth year. Boys and girls compete separately in Traditional Kata (formal), Traditional Kobudo (weapons) and Kumite (point sparring). Registration on the day of the event (cash only) is $70. For a registration form, go to https://bit.ly/3eCBXqL.
4 Towers Martial Arts owner Butch Torres has been a martial arts practitioner for 48 years.
“During that time, I've attended and competed in numerous martial arts tournaments and noticed one thing they all had in common. The children participating constantly seemed to get lost in the chaos of these tournaments which were generally designed to cater to the adult martial artist. I knew I wanted to host and provide a safe, fun and professional martial arts tournament which catered to the young martial artist,” Torres said.
The idea of the Ronin Samurai Challenge Youth Martial Arts Tournament is to allow young athletes to have a unique and competition experience. Children from any martial arts school may participate.
“Although it is a martial arts competition, we try to instill the sense of respect and friendship among the competitors by sharing our catch phrase “Sharing in the Spirit of Family & Budo” (The Way of the Warrior), we try to provide an event that is not just a tournament, but a positive experience for our children,” said Torres.