AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills will host free talks in May.
Health care experts will discuss a variety of topics including stroke signs and symptoms and recommended health screenings.
The May talks include a Lunch and Learn titled Stroke Education at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.
The guest speaker will be Amy Green, RN, Stroke Coordinator and the location is the Genesis Community Center at 38112 15th Ave. Zephyrhills.
Registration Information: Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com/Events to register.
On Thursday, May 25, there will be a Dessert With A Doc and the title talk will be Screenings To Help You Feel Whole.
The guest speaker is Tamara Sealy, MD and the event begins at 2 p.m. at the Genesis Community Center at 38112 15th Ave. Zephyrhills.