PENSACOLA, Fla. — Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Miller, a native of Frostproof, is serving at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) at Corry Station in Pensacola.
As staff at IWTC, Miller is serving among the future generation of information warfighters.
Miller joined the Navy 11 years ago. Today, Miller serves as an information systems technician.
“My grandfather was in the Marines, both my aunt and uncle served in the Air Force and they inspired me to strive for being part of something bigger,” Miller said.
According to Miller, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Frostproof.
“Being from a small town, I learned how important working together can build the community,” Miller said. “You had the opportunity to share your struggles, but also your victories – together.”
IWCT, one of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT)’s four training commands, provides schooling for the Navy and joint services in cryptologic, information systems and cyber functions: enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
Headquartered in Pensacola, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers. CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.
Serving in the Navy means Miller is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“People assume the Navy is a force of ships, but we are boots on ground, we are defending against cyber security threats, we are flying the fast planes and we are patrolling the waters,” Miller said.
Miller and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am extremely proud to be a highly qualified instructor and an effective leader that is able to prepare junior sailors for success,” Miller said.
As Miller and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means that I have been a part of a mission to protect our country, even if sometimes that part seems small — our impact is tremendous,” added Miller.
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.