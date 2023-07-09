The doors opened July 1 to Fully Decorated to help customers to personalize and customize their products.
Fully Decorated owners Daisy Ray and Mike Pitcher produce promotional products and branded apparel, including laser engraving, direct to film printing and all aspects of graphic design. They promise to help local businesses with their custom printing services, sublimation, vinyl, embroidery among others. This new business is ideal for customizing shirts, calendars, hats, sweaters, bathing suits, mugs or other items.
They have a digital heat press that takes images from film or other mediums and affixes those images and designs to coffee cups of all kinds. Fully Decorated also sells a variety of coffee mugs.
In addition to offering affordable prices, Fully Decorated offers personalized advice to help a customer choose that special gift for their friends, family or partner. Allowing a person to give a more personalized gift for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, events or new business.
They also offer a wide variety of engraving products, such as laser engraving, embroidery, apparel marking, promotional products and digital printing. Best of all, customers can get it all in one place. Even if someone needs advice for their print design, Fully Decorated is able to provide it.
Fully Decorated is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. They are located at 3952 US Hwy 27 South Sebring. They can be reached at 863-451-5666.
“Customers who visit us will receive friendly service, helpful people and the best quality,” Ray said.
Highlands News-Sun staff John Guerra contributed to this story.