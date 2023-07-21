During the 2023 Fur Fest at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring on Saturday, there were exotic pets like Kai, an elf sphinx, wandering the event with their owners. Cats were also up for adoption from Heartland Cat Rescue.
Brandy Gaffey pets a happy dog at the 2023 Fur Fest Pet Expo on Saturday in Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
ALL PHOTOS BY ANDRES LABRADA/CORRESPONDENT
Jan Strasser poses Saturday, July 15, with Leo, her long hair chihuahua, at Fur Fest Pet Expo. They were looking to adopt a playmate for Leo.
Don Forrester and Tito, an English bull terrier, walk around Lakeshore Mall in Sebring on Saturday to socialize during the Fur Fest event.
During the 2023 Fur Fest at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring on Saturday, there were exotic pets like Kai, an elf sphinx, wandering the event with their owners. Cats were also up for adoption from Heartland Cat Rescue.
Aaron and Wendy Gindea check out the vendors at the mall with their fur baby Charlotte.
Leona and Wayne Rash gives some love to their newly adopted dog Freckles. They found their forever friend at Fur Fest.
Aliyah Matos walks with her dog Scarlet at the dog competition at Fur Fest.
Tod Pittenger works with Frisbee to do some tricks for the judges at the Fur Fest dog competition.
ALL PHOTOS BY ANDRES LABRADA/CORRESPONDENT
Angelica Ortiz, left, talks about Pet Supermarket at her booth during Fur Fest to Mary Moll, center, and Terri Booth, right.