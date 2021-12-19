This home is located at 6002 Red Beach Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $197,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Come live the lake life at an affordable price. As you pull in, you’ll love the sparkle of the lake in the back. This cute two-bedroom, 1.5-bath cottage on Red Beach Lake comes furnished, with all tile throughout. It even has a very nice dock to enjoy fishing or the magnificent sunrises and Florida sun. You can enjoy the gorgeous lake views from the living room, dining room and back porch.
Park under the two-car carport and step into the spacious living room, furnished with a nice sectional sofa and ottoman plus a pretty fireplace perfect for the occasional cold winter nights.
Past the living room is the huge dining room, bright and open, with a pretty dining table that can seat eight, built-in shelves and plenty of room for your hutch. The kitchen will be a nice surprise, it has a window over the sink so you can overlook the lake, nice stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space.
You’ll love the size of the master bedroom with a king-size bed included, lots of cabinet space and access to the dining room and kitchen. The guest bedroom is just past the full bath, which has a walk-in tile shower. It’s furnished with a queen-size bed, has a walk-in closet and it even has its own entrance into the carport.
From the dining room is the nice screened back porch, where you can sip on your morning coffee or tea and enjoy the sunrise over the lake. Step into the back yard ... there’s a shed for storing your lawn tools, to the left is an area that would be ideal for a nice garden and to the right is the utility room with washer and dryer included.
Great plusses to take in consideration, updated plumbing, electric and a 2017 roof.
You can have some nice get-togethers with your friends and family at the Red Beach Lake Public boat ramp and pavilion, conveniently located right next to the cottage. You can make this a great weekend getaway or rent it out as an Airbnb; couples will love this place. Come take a look today; it won’t last long.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Cell 863-381-1848.
MLS#284243