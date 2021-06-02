Are you looking for a place to fish from shore? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has created Florida Fishing Pier Finder, an interactive map that allows anglers to find publicly accessed fishing piers, jetties and fishing-specific bridges in freshwater and saltwater locations throughout the state. It is best viewed using a computer or tablet with a larger screen.
Visit MyFWC.com/PierFinder to search for a location by county, city, feature name and type of feature (such as a bridge or pier).
The Florida Fishing Pier Finder was created through funding from the federal Sport Fish Restoration program, which collects taxes from purchases of fishing equipment and motorboat fuel to fund projects that provide enhanced fishing opportunities.
Visit MyFWC.com/SFR.
Interested in learning more about how to fish in Florida? Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click “Learn to Fish.”