It’s no secret development is booming across Florida. As natural areas are being converted to housing developments and commercial areas, habitat for gopher tortoises is decreasing – and those responsible for managing the protected species are making adjustments to protocols.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s two-day December meeting, set to be held Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, will include a staff report on its gopher tortoise relocation program. Public comment will be received up to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The update is due to public concern about available relocation capacity for tortoises that lose their habitats through land use changes, according to the report. The agenda item is set to occur on Dec. 15 and will be followed by a public comment period of up to 30 minutes.
Nov. 18, the FWC issued an executive order authorizing deviation from Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines to allow the animals to be relocated more than 100 miles north or south of their habitat, as well as authorizing “temporary relocation” that deviates from the maximum 72 hours holding time in pens.The order is available at https://myfwc.com/media/28039/eo21-27.pdf.
“Current economic conditions and industry influences such as increased development have resulted in delayed availability or limited capacity for relocation of impacted gopher tortoises. Efforts are underway to increase available recipient site capacity, create efficiencies in permitting, and reduce barriers to conserving tortoises through relocation or on-site actions,” according to the staff report.
The Gopher Tortoise Council said the executive order is not supported by science, stating the relocation “will result in loss of regionally significant populations in the rapidly developing Florida peninsula.” The council also expressed concern regarding the temporary relocation parameters, which “puts both relocated and resident tortoises at risk of disease or other harm from overstocking, or multiple relocations from temporary to permanent recipient sites, or unsuitable habitat.”
The gopher tortoise is state-listed as a threatened species.
“Gopher tortoises are caught in a habitat loss crisis, yet the commission is suggesting what amounts to a temporary storage solution,” said Elise Bennett, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This move is deeply disappointing and dangerous to these imperiled animals, but it’s also no surprise. For years the state has enabled sprawl development by simply moving tortoises out of the way. Now there’s nowhere left to put them.”
In a news release, the Center for Biological Diversity stated, “In recent years, a shortage of recipient sites has led to a conservation crisis for the tortoise and staggering relocation fees for developers, spurring concern that developers may be incentivized to skirt the permitting process altogether. Investigations have also revealed poorly managed recipient sites, with sick and dying tortoises and mismanaged habitat.”
The FWC meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Panhandle at The Henderson Beach Resort, 200 Henderson Resort Way, in Destin.
While there is no virtual option to attend, the public is invited to send comments by mail or via the online comment form, available through a link on the agenda page located at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/december-2021. Advance comments on all meeting topics are to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Agenda documents are also available to view through this webpage.
FWC will also receive a “manatee unusual mortality event” update and alligator management program update during the meeting.
The agenda states, “Staff will provide an update on ongoing or planned response efforts for the manatee Unusual Mortality Event that began in December 2020. In addition to enhanced monitoring, FWC is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other partners to develop contingency plans for rescue, rehabilitation, and recovery.”
The overview of the FWC Alligator Management Program will focus on “how Florida’s nuisance alligators are proactively managed through the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to ensure public safety needs are met while recognizing alligators for their important ecological, aesthetic, and economic value,” according to the agenda.