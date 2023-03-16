SEBRING – Thunder the American bald eagle is well-known to families and school kids all over Highlands County.
The magnificent animal made his appearance last year at the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department’s 911 Memorial dedication on the arm of David Wreade, 78, his long-time owner. Wrede (pronounced “Reed-y”) and his wife Karen own the Wrede Wildlife Education Center home to several red-shouldered hawks, red-tailed hawks, American kestrels, screech owls, and vultures.
Until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came and took his birds away, that is. The FWC arrived at their Wilderness Trail sanctuary on an August morning and confiscated a red-shouldered hawk, two red-tailed hawks, black vulture, turkey vulture, and a screech owl.
There is no indication in the FWC complaint that the Wredes, who have operated the wildlife center for nearly 28 years, mistreated, abused, or failed to care for the animals. There are no allegations of hungry, unwatered or poorly sheltered animals.
“There was no inadequate care or feeding,” David Wrede said. “What we got were third-degree misdemeanors for not having the proper paperwork, so it was harassment.”
Wrede does not consider them pets.
“When someone says they love an animal, they dress them up like dolls, carry them around on their baby strollers, things like that,” he said. “We don’t do that. Our birds are wild animals.”
According to the FWC, the problem was paperwork.
Though Karen Wrede has a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission special permit to possess both living and dead migratory birds for educational use; an USFWC permit to possess and exhibit bald eagles, and David possesses a venomous species and conditional license, they forgot one form when they renamed their facility in 2013 – almost a decade ago.
In December of that year, they changed the name of their facility from “Wrede’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center” to “Wrede’s Wildlife Center,” the FWC wrote in its complaint against the Wredes. That same month, David Wrede informed the FWC that they would no longer rehabilitate injured or sick birds. The couple didn’t know they would have to give up the birds they’d had for so long.
“I had to give up the rehab part because I wasn’t getting volunteers and funding,” David Wrede told the Highlands News-Sun. “It costs a lot to rehab animals. The animals we had in rehab we transferred to Wrede's Wildlife Center for Education. I didn’t make a proper transfer request, just informed them of the change of name.”
The birds also were to have veterinarian evaluations and transfer requests to the newly named facility, which was exactly the same as the rehab facility.
There was another problem: The Wredes transferred the kestrel to a man who did not have a license to possess migratory or protected birds.
“So FWC confiscated our birds and took them somewhere, and they won’t tell me where they transferred them,” David said.
On Tuesday, prosecutors announced they were dropping the complaint and offering the Wredes a diversion program, fines and court fees.
Now he’s left with Thunder, two aging deer, a vulture, and a Burmese python – which he is not allowed to exhibit. He worries about his former charges.
“Miss them because they were here so long,” he said. “They weren’t mistreated; we never got any citation or complaints that our animals were underfed, malnourished or in ill health.”