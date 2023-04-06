SEBRING — An artist reception on Saturday, April 1, kicked off the gallery exhibit for the work of Gary Wyatt to be displayed during April at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA).
Wyatt, who is retired, has been traveling around the country in a motor home with his wife. They were longtime residents of Salem, Ohio.
“My main art media is colored pencil. I’ve worked in oils and acrylics, but colored pencil is my personal favorite. It satisfies my artistic desires with its techniques, some of which I discovered I never thought possible for that media.”
He has shown his work in many venues including the Butler Gallery of American Art in Ohio, Mount Union Collage Festival in Ohio, Desoto Art Center in Florida, Merrick Art Gallery in Pennsylvania and Highlands Museum of the Arts – MoTA in Sebring.
He has studied with professional artists over the years and teaches colored pencil techniques during his travels in various locations in Florida, South Carolina and Ohio.
“I really enjoyed teaching at Regal Mesa Park in Mesa, Ariz. “It’s a huge park with 2,200 sites for RV’s. I taught colored pencil art and they also offered woodworking and stained glass. My last class there had over 40 students,” Wyatt said.
Artist Colin Sutphin and his friend David Reardon, were looking at “Cowboy’s Journey.”
“It’s very good using subtle points,” Sutphin said. “The foreground blends in with a darker color shaded to a lighter color. The horizon line is faded and draws you to the subject of the work, the cowboy, who is off-center to the right.”
Sutphin also liked Wyatt’s work titled, “Humming Bird.”
“The cool to warm background around the hummingbird just draws you in. The muted colors in the background bring the hummingbird to life.”
Wyatt was talking to his friend, Tom Adler, and told about how he created “Red Tail Hawk.”
“I saw a picture of the hawk and the stump and I really liked it,” Wyatt said. “I took the background and colors from another work and then added in the rest using my imagination.”
“I am drawn to pictures of hawks,” said Adler who used to volunteer at Myakka working with wildlife.
Wyatt’s favorite work at his exhibit is of “Jake.”
“Jake is the dog of a friend. He is so quiet, gentle and docile. He’s just the perfect dog,” Wyatt said.
He added, “In each of my works I put the words ‘Laus Deo’. This means ‘Praise God’ in Latin. Those words are on the top of the Washington Monument.”
Ginny Milliard was admiring “Wind Swept Beach” as it reminded her of back home.
“I lived at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, however we had more rocks and sand there. This is warm and has so may beautiful shades of color and it says Florida to me.”
“Little Brother” was a touching piece of an older boy lovingly cradling his newborn baby brother.
“This is a grandma piece,” said Leigh Ann Cooper, who was browsing with her husband, Earl. “The interaction between the brothers is very special.”
People toured the exhibit admiring the very detailed works in colored pencil. Wyatt displayed 32 in his exhibit.
“What is art? Art is what we call the thing an artist does. Art is not in the eye of the beholder. It’s in the soul of the artist,” Wyatt said.