SEBRING — The old saying “nothing good lasts forever” was proven true in regards to the price of gas. The glut of gas is gone. So are the cheap(er) gas prices from the last nine weeks.
AAA The Auto Club Group predicted the gas price hike on Sunday in a press release. AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices have risen 6 cents as of Tuesday. He expected an additional 5-cent increase by Wednesday. AAA anticipates gas to be over $2 per gallon very soon.
The state average is $1.95 as of Tuesday. AAA shows Sebring with an average of $1.92 on Tuesday. The increase can be seen by looking in the not too distant past. Monday’s price for regular was $1.88 and one week ago, the price was $1.87; a month ago regular gas cost $1.81 a gallon.
As of Tuesday, Sebring is just under the $2.60 price per gallon of a year ago. That could all change over the summer.
The most expensive gas is West Palm Beach and Boca Raton at $2.01 while the cheapest can be found in Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa at $1.87 as of Tuesday.
“For now, wholesale gas prices suggest a state average of about $2 per gallon,” Jenkins said. “Time will tell where they go from here.”
AAA explained oil prices rose 10% last week and the price of oil is $39.55, the highest it has been in nearly three months.
“Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices are rising in response to positive U.S. employment numbers and OPEC’s agreement to extend crude production cuts,” Jenkins said. “Those increases could be passed along to consumers as early as this week. Florida gas prices could rise an average of 5-10 cents. If that happens, the state average could hit $2 per gallon for the first time in 10 weeks.”
Jenkins also explained more people are returning to work and driving more, which is increasing the demand for gasoline.