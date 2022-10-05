SEBRING — Emergency managers will tell you not to go out in the middle of a hurricane.
Neither will they, unless they have to.
When power started to fail at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday during Hurricane Ian, so did the generator at the Emergency Operations Center.
They would later find out it was a fuse, but with the generator encased in metal in the middle of an electrical storm, there was no way to get anyone to check that.
Emergency Management had to move to another spot.
Public Safety Director E. Laney Stearns told commissioners on Monday, their first public meeting and briefing since the storm, that power — which should have come on and held steady once the generator started up — was flashing on and off.
Immediately, members of Emergency Management started looking at other sites. Mark Ellis, chief of Operations for Highlands County Fire Rescue, said he drove first to HCFR Headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard, with road signs flying through the air in front of him and trees falling as he drove by.
In the darkened night, with no overhead lights, the power lines arcing and sparking overhead reminded him of fireworks going off.
He also looked at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building. Ultimately, Public Safety and Emergency Management officials decided to move the EOC to the Highlands County Health Department, which sits immediately adjacent to the EOC and neighboring DeSoto City Fire Station 19.
Ellis said emergency service function (ESF) personnel grabbed laptops, mobile phones, radios, WiFi consoles and anything else they needed that was not nailed down and took it over to the Health Department.
The search took about 30 minutes and within 30 minutes of the decision, Ellis said, the EOC was back up and running in the new location.
Stearns said once the rain stopped the next morning, a repair crew came out to the EOC generator and found the problem.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said county staff had checked that generator and all others on a regular basis, as well as the day prior to the storm.
“Sometimes you stub your toe,” Hurner said. “I commend people for being fluid.”
She also thanked the Health Department for letting the county move in, temporarily, on short notice.