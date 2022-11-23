LAKE PLACID — Sixteen military veteran women were honored last Thursday at the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club on Main Avenue in Lake Placid. The vets and club members were treated to a lunch provided by Hartzell’s Meat Market.
During the luncheon the vets were asked to look under their placemats. Five of them with a sticker under their mat were awarded a patriotic designed purse. Then all were given a wallet and a pair of Bombas socks known as the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. The purses and wallets were handmade by the Sewing Ministry of St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church.
Event Chair Sandy Welch stood before a set table referred to as the “Fallen Comrade Table” or The Missing Man’s Table,” and read the meaning of each item placed on the table. For example, a slice of lemon on the plate symbolized the bitter fate of the captured and missing solider. A pinch of salt symbolized the tears of the families. A lighted candle reflected the hope for their return. Her presentation touched the hearts of the vets and the women’s club members.
The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Robin Reed, Rector of St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church. Reed was a lieutenant commander in the Medical Services Corps of the USNR and served from 1985-1991 as a clinical psychologist. She told how her military experience shaped a her life.
She spoke of all people being created in the image of God and that reality is what binds us together. Each person has a life purpose. “Listen to what your hearts speaks,” she said. “My heart told me that my knowledge of psychology is nothing compared to my relationship with God.”
Everyone has a talent to share that compliments the talents of others. She concluded her talk saying, “I am so impressed how you ladies of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club embellish, care for, and support others in the community with your work.”
Club President Paula Fabik told the veteran ladies that this year was the largest gathering of vets in all the club’s years sponsoring the honor luncheon. Each vet was asked to stand and introduce themselves, telling of their branch of service, their years of service and where they served. Many were stationed through the U.S., while others served in Afghanistan, Okinawa, Guam, the Philippines, Beirut and Vietnam.
Some of the vets honored were Barbara Sydenstricker. She was in the Army from 1966-1969, serving in the Signal Corp as a switchboard operator in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. “A recruiter came to my school when I was 18 and I thought, why not, so I enlisted,” she said.
Denise Williams, who heads the Veterans Service Office, was in the regular Army and Army Reserves as a staff sergeant. She will retire in December, after serving our country for 23 years. “One of my first experiences when I served up north was driving an 18-wheeler for the first time. And it was through the snow,” she proudly commented.
Charlotte Keen, 95 years of age and the eldest vet honored Thursday, served in the US Air Force from 1951-1954. She attended basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. She and her best friend, Norma Reid Cretal, were then sent to Illinois to learn how to rig parachutes.
“I didn’t care for that, but Norma took to it like a fish to water. During the Apollo mission only three people in the country were trained to fold Apollo parachutes and Norma was one of them. They handled all 11 Apollo missions. Their expertise was so vital, they were “not allowed to ride in the same car together for fear that a single auto accident could cripple the space program,” Keen said.
The 16 women honored at the luncheon represented the over 2 million women who serve and are serving in the various military branches. Each lady received a hearty applause after they told details of their years serving America.
The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club founded in 1928 is part of the Greater Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs. A group of civic minded women began the club because they saw a need for charitable acts needed in the Town of Lake Placid.
The women meet for lunch the third Thursday of each month except in June, July and August. For information about becoming a member, call 863-465-0428.