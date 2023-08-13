Glades Electric Charitable Trust hands out donations to charities. Participating in the check presentation are, from left, Big Brother Big Sisters Mentor Manager Alisha Richards, HCSA Lieutenant Kyle Albritton, Glades Electric Charitable Trust Vice President Dave McCadam, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and Big Brothers Big Sisters Regional Development Director Shawn Beumel. A $2,500 check from Operation Round Up was awarded to the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bigs with Badges program.