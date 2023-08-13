MOORE HAVEN – Thanks to Glades Electric Cooperative members, over $16,550 in Operation Round Up funds were awarded this summer to non-profits providing programs for students throughout Florida’s Heartland.
The Glades Electric Charitable Trust recently funded back to school preparation and student programs for five outstanding organizations including Our Village Okeechobee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Ridge Area Arc, Florida Community Health Centers and the Mason G. Smoak Foundation. Each organization provides programs to develop the future generations of their communities.
Our Village Okeechobee received $5,000 for their 12th Annual Back to School Expo and New Teacher/Provider Fair. Our Village focuses on providing a blanket of spiritual, social, educational and cultural experiences for families in their community. The funds granted to Our Village purchased back to school supplies, new teacher items, computers and printers for use at Our Village, and other learning necessities to jump start a successful school year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast was awarded $2,500 for their Bigs with Badges program in Highlands County. Mentors in this program are public servicemen and women who make a difference in children’s lives while creating a positive bond with authoritative figures.
“I am so proud of the deputies that take part in this program. We are building really productive relationships early in life,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said.
Bigs with Badges mentors will provide each of their Littles with special tote bags containing educational materials, self-care items and a rewards program with snacks and prizes thanks to Operation Round Up funds.
Ridge Area Arc received $2,500 for their Project Search program. Project Search will give Ridge Area Arc’s senior students with disabilities the opportunity to intern at Advent Health Sebring to develop hands-on job skills and find jobs after graduation. Operation Round Up funds assisted with uniforms and curriculum books for program students.
Florida Community Health Centers received $3,000 for back to school supplies for students in Montura and students served at their Okeechobee facility. Each supports more than 500 families to help children transition smoothly into the new school year.
The Mason G. Smoak Foundation was gifted $3,550 for their Youth Leadership Highlands Ambassadors program. The Youth Leadership Highlands Ambassadors program gives junior and senior level high school students throughout Highlands County the opportunity to dive deeper into their journey strong leadership skill development through each year-long program. Operation Round Up funds will support programming expenses for students to visit local businesses to further expand their understanding of career opportunities in Highlands County, and meet with human resources professionals and business leaders to learn job application and hiring insights.
Glades Electric members who participate in Operation Round Up elect to round their monthly power bills up to the nearest dollar, averaging around $6 a year. All funds go to serve local members and non-profits. Local non-profit organizations and individuals in need can apply for grants and assistance at https://www.gladeselectric.com/community/operation-round-up/.