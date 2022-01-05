LAKE PLACID — Since 2016 the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid has held a plethora of fine musical performances. The multi-use facility becomes a sports center for basketball and pickleball during the day and in the evening, folks fill it to reminisce to the many tribute show presentations.
The first public performance at the center was a free concert by the University of Miami (Ohio) Glee Club. Director Jeremy Jones said, ”We are happy to be returning to Lake Placid where the community has always welcomed us … to share our group’s love of song.”
The Glee Club was founded in 1907 in Oxford, Ohio and has maintained a tradition of excellence throughout its first 115 years. It is among the largest and oldest group of its kind in the nation.
Their press release states, “The club consists of young men from all academic majors who have represented Miami in all parts of the world.” In 2019 on their European Tour they performed as the choir during a Papal Mass at the Vatican.
The performance is open to the public and a freewill donation is accepted to benefit the club. Mark your calendar for Monday at 7 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022. The club will perform a wide repertoire from Gregorian chants, spirituals, to show and pop tunes.
First Presbyterian Church member Montie Dowling said, “Two of the young students stayed overnight at my home as well as at homes of other parishioners in 2016. It was a wonderful experience to hear about their dreams, goals and life ambitions.”
Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. So plan to come early to be up close to enjoy a group that is world famous for their Brotherhood of Song.