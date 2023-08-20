According to Austin Armstrong with Bird Dog Strong Kennels, he can teach an old dog new tricks. The kennel boards and trains any dog over 6 months old.
“I offer dog training lessons, board and train lessons, and dog boarding,” said owner and trainer Austin Armstrong. “With professional dog training and intentional time with your dog, we can work with behavioral issue dogs, house dogs, and hunting dogs ... we work with the owner on desired training outcomes.”
Bird Dog Strong Kennels has two kennels, a hunting kennel where Armstrong keeps his personal dogs, and a dog kennel for the dogs he’s boarding and training, an insulated shed with air conditioning. The kennels are on a large, fenced property with lots of room for the dogs to run and train.
Armstrong trains house dogs as well as hunting dogs, also known as gun dogs. In both cases, all dogs start with the basic obedience commands.
According to Armstrong, basic obedience training commands often have two parts: “Sit” (sit and stay until released), “heel” (walks on the left side of their owner, matching their pace, and then sitting when the owner stops), “here” (come and sit), “down” (lay down and stay), and “place” (dog goes to its bed and stay there until released).
“’Place’ is great for house dogs,” Armstrong said. “It’s my favorite command.” An example for its use is a family picnic: while the family eats, the dog can sit in its “place” away from the food but still be with the family.
The “free” command releases the dog from all commands. “It allows the dog to run free and be a dog,” Armstrong explained.
Armstrong also does collar conditioning, training dogs to respond to an e-collar, which frees an owner’s hands from a leash.
According to Armstrong, he has more clientele for basic obedience training, “but my true passion is working with gun dogs.”
Gun dog training is more complex. It requires conditioning the dog, slowly warming it up to sounds such as gunshots and birds flying.
The gun dogs learn retrieving, hunting, flushing, and pointing. An example command is “mark,” which gets their attention and commands the dog to watch what you’re doing, such as throwing a ball. In flusher training, the dog goes into the bushes and flushes the birds up so the birds fly. For pointing dogs, “whoa,” means stop and point.
Armstrong also does specialty training: force fetching for hunting dogs works on retrieving and cleans up any bad habits. It’s an “old timer gun dog training,” he explained.
He also raises quail and homing pigeons onsite for gun dog training. One benefit of using homing pigeons for training is they will fly back to their coop afterwards.
Long-time field trial champion Neil Roberts taught Armstrong most of his gun dog training and basic dog training principles for him to build on. A field trial is a hunting dog competition. Armstrong said, “Mr. Neil Roberts, he taught me old-school dog training. And I’ve mixed in newer methods and technology by watching YouTube and reading books.”
A few years ago, Armstrong started guiding dog-led hunts. “When you’re handling dogs, you have to have well-trained dogs,” Armstrong said. “I could be the most boring person ever and take clients out hunting, but as long as I had great dogs who could hunt well, that’s a successful hunt for me.”
Armstrong is a contractor for Lightsey Family Ranch, a public hunting club in Venus. According to Armstrong, it’s the most local hunting ranch to hunt turkey, pheasant, quail, hog, gator, and deer.
“The better I got at training dogs, the better the hunt was, the better my career was,” Armstrong explained. He’s been doing it full-time for the last three years.
Bird Dog Strong Kennels is now branching out, opening up business to other clients. During hunting season (October to April), he sees up to 500 people, and he’ll take one or two dogs at a time. During the off-season, he’ll take eight to 10 dogs at one time.
Armstrong offers boarding, including a package where he will work with the dog while boarded.
The basic commands dog training package includes three weeks of boarding and training, an e-collar, the “place” bed, and other training tools. Hunting training takes three months. Armstrong also offers 30-minute lessons for $50, after a free consultation.
Armstrong also breeds dogs: English cocker spaniels, Labrador retrievers, German shorthair pointers, and English pointers. A litter of German shorthair pointer puppies are due within the next few weeks, and a few have not yet been spoken for. They will be ready to go home early October. Call for more information.
Bird Dog Strong Kennels’ long-term goal is to build a permanent kennel.
For more information, call or text Armstrong at 772-321-3888 or email at birdogstrongg@gmail.com. Bird Dog Strong Kennels is located in Sebring. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.